covid-19 pandemic

COVID survivor returns to hospital to apologize for being unvaccinated: 'This virus is real'

EMBED <>More Videos

COVID survivor apologizes to hospital for being unvaccinated

SEATTLE, Washington -- After spending 28 days fighting for his life against COVID-19, an unvaccinated man returned to the hospital he was treated at to apologize to caregivers for not getting the vaccine.

Richard Soliz said he was skeptical and pointed to social media for being the reason he did not get a vaccine. He said he read about the side effects, claims of microchipping and questions about government approval.

Soliz said he didn't know anyone who had been sick with the virus, until he couldn't breathe.

"That's when I really knew I was in a bad situation, that's when I knew, 'Hey, this is COVID. Man. I contracted the virus,'" Soliz told KOMO.

For days, Soliz hung by a thread while he was on a ventilator. He is now out of the hospital and still recovering, but said he regrets not making the decision to get the vaccine.

After recovering, Soliz returned to the hospital he was treated at to apologize to the staff and shed some light on the situation.

"I just wanted to say thank you so much," he said to a nurse. "Please go get vaccinated, because this virus is real. Real enough to take someone's life, put you in the ICU."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswashingtonhealthcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemicsciencecovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
COVID-19: Families double efforts to keep holiday celebrations safe
Meet the enigmatic man keeping NYC's skating scene on a roll
LA County seems to have avoided post-Halloween spike in COVID cases
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News