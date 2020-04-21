Coronavirus crisis in Southern California: How you can help amid COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Get the latest live updates on coronavirus crisis
Here are some ways you can help during this time:
Support local businesses by buying gift cards:
Stores and restaurants are hurting, as they close due to the safe-at-home orders around the area. Buy a gift card to help the local businesses now and use it once they're back open.
Donate to the City of Los Angeles Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund:
The Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund will support critical needs identified by the city as it responds to the pandemic. The Mayor's Fund, a 501c3, can quickly take in and disburse funds and is uniquely aligned with the city. The mayor's office has identified the following key priority areas: support for families and small businesses, relief for health care workers, critical health care equipment and services for unhoused neighbors.
Donate funds or food to a local food bank:
With unemployment skyrocketing during the coronavirus outbreak, many families will find themselves needing help for the first time. Over 37 million people don't have access to nutritious food, including 1 in 12 seniors and 1 in 7 children. Here are websites to support local food banks:
- Los Angeles Regional Food Bank
- Feeding America Inland Empire
- Food Share of Ventura County
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County
Find a volunteer opportunity through L.A. Works
If it is safe for you to do so, consider volunteering at a local food bank or other charitable organization helping those in need to obtain vital supplies and services during the pandemic. Visit L.A. Works to see who is in need of volunteers.
Give blood:
Donors are needed urgently. Here are some of the organizations facilitating donations:
Support the United Way of Greater Los Angeles
United Way of Greater Los Angeles's Pandemic Relief Fund supports unsheltered residents who are especially vulnerable to the coronavirus, and low-income individuals, students and families at imminent risk of homelessness and hardships due to health and economic impacts of coronavirus. Click here to make a contribution.
Make sure you're protecting yourself and others out in public:
CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.
There are even more ways you can help your neighbors and community-- see our list below:
NATIONAL NONPROFITS
Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP)
The CDP COVID-19 Response Fund to support preparedness, containment, response and recovery activities for those affected and for the responders. The focus is on supporting local nonprofit organizations working in areas identified as having high numbers of affected individuals and those who are working with the most vulnerable populations.
Boys and Girls Club
Make a one-time or monthly donation to the Boys and Girls Club to help bring meals to children and their families.
Latino Community Foundation
Love Not Fear Fund to assist organizations working on the frontlines to provide support and services to the Latino community's most vulnerable populations. LCF helps over 200 Latino-led nonprofits in California.
Sweet Relief Musicians Fund
Donate to help provide financial support to musicians for medical expenses, food, housing, etc., who have been impacted by the necessity to cancel work.
Save the Children
Donate money to assist in feeding children in need impacted by the coronavirus, in partnership with No Kid Hungry, or to help send books to students affected by the closure of schools.
Spotify
Donate to the growing lists of organizations and Spotify will match donations up to a collective total of $10 million.
Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation
Relief fund provided to give individual workers, non-profits, and restaurants financial assistance.