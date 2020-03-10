Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Researchers say possible vaccine tucked away in freezer needs testing

HOUSTON, Texas (KABC) -- Researchers say a vaccine for the Coronavirus, known officially as COVID-19, might be tucked away inside a freezer in a Texas medical center.

"This could be the answer. I think, what we would like, is to have someone give us the opportunity to test if it is the answer. If it stays in the freezer, we will never know if it was the answer," said Dr. Maria Elena Bottazzi of the National School of Tropical Medicine.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Experts answer most-asked questions in ABC7 virtual town hall

Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston worked on the vaccine for years, following the SARS outbreak in the early 2000's.

They did the painstaking work inside the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children's Hospital.

In 2016, the money ran out and they ended up storing the vaccine in the freezer.

"It's half-baked. It's basically sitting in the freezer because we never had the opportunity of moving it to toxicology or human testing," said Dr. Bottazzi, who is the center's co-director.

Dr. Bottazzi says with the right funding, they could test the vaccine to see if it is effective against COVID-19.

MORE: Can you catch the coronavirus from cash?

"With $3 million we can do a very nice accelerated study to show that the vaccine that we have in our freezer, it is safe and that we can use it rapidly in a human population," she said.

Doctors at the center say they're optimistic that a philanthropist might decide to help re-start the vaccine project.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexasvaccineshealthmedicaloutbreakcoronavirustexas childrens hospitalresearchdevelopment
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Here are answers to most common questions
Can you catch COVID-19 from cash?
CORONAVIRUS
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
How teens are coping with COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News