Coronavirus: Experts answer most-asked questions in ABC7 virtual town hall

We will have a panel of medical experts answering your questions live on abc7.com Monday at 4pm. Then on Eyewitness News at 6pm, we'll have special in-depth coverage about what's being done here in Southern California to keep our community safe amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Panelists from UCLA Health: Dr. Lisa Dabby, Dr. Jena Lee, Dr. Brian Prestwich, Dr. Jay Espejo, Dr. Anuradha Seshadri.
Q: Is it possible to carry the virus and not show any symptoms?
Yes. Data from China show a wide range of severity in the symptoms that people display, according to Dr. Lisa Dabby. About 1-2% don't show any symptoms at all, yet can still carry and spread the virus.
"Which makes it a little tricky when you think about quarantining," Dabby said. "Because it's hard to quarantine people who don't have any symptoms at all."
Q: How contagious is coronavirus?
The virus spreads in ways similar to the flu in that it is generally acquired through touching surfaces and hands, but is less likely to spread through the air, Dr. Brian Prestwich says. That's why the best advice is to wash your hands often and keep your distance.
"It's overall a little more contagious because most of us don't have any immunity yet," he noted.
Q: My son works at a grocery store. How safe are people like him who interact with the public at work?
Dr. Dabby says the key is keeping good hygiene and staying a distance away from people who appear to be sick.
"Hopefully sick people aren't going to the market, but if they are, keep your distance from people who are coughing and sneezing."
