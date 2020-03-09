Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Experts answer most-asked questions in ABC7 virtual town hall

Eyewitness News is bringing you the information you need about the coronavirus emergency.

We will have a panel of medical experts answering your questions live on abc7.com Monday at 4pm. Then on Eyewitness News at 6pm, we'll have special in-depth coverage about what's being done here in Southern California to keep our community safe amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Whether you have questions about symptoms, progress on the vaccine, or when to see a doctor if you're feeling ill, our experts have answers.

Panelists from UCLA Health: Dr. Lisa Dabby, Dr. Jena Lee, Dr. Brian Prestwich, Dr. Jay Espejo, Dr. Anuradha Seshadri.

Q: Is it possible to carry the virus and not show any symptoms?

Yes. Data from China show a wide range of severity in the symptoms that people display, according to Dr. Lisa Dabby. About 1-2% don't show any symptoms at all, yet can still carry and spread the virus.

"Which makes it a little tricky when you think about quarantining," Dabby said. "Because it's hard to quarantine people who don't have any symptoms at all."

"Is it possible to carry the virus and not show any symptoms?" Dr. Lisa Dabby from UCLA Health says yes!



Q: How contagious is coronavirus?

The virus spreads in ways similar to the flu in that it is generally acquired through touching surfaces and hands, but is less likely to spread through the air, Dr. Brian Prestwich says. That's why the best advice is to wash your hands often and keep your distance.

"It's overall a little more contagious because most of us don't have any immunity yet," he noted.

UCLA Health experts answer a viewer's question about how contagious is the coronavirus.



Q: My son works at a grocery store. How safe are people like him who interact with the public at work?

Dr. Dabby says the key is keeping good hygiene and staying a distance away from people who appear to be sick.

"Hopefully sick people aren't going to the market, but if they are, keep your distance from people who are coughing and sneezing."

What precautions can you take if you fly? Is it safe to travel on an airplane, especially with recirculated air? The doctors weigh in.



