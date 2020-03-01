Coronavirus

Santa Clarita man with coronavirus remains in isolation in Nebraska: 'I tested positive again'

OMAHA, Neb. (KABC) -- A Santa Clarita man who remains in isolation in Nebraska after testing positive for coronavirus said his health is improving, but tests still show he has the infection.

"I tested positive again, unfortunately, yesterday...so Monday they'll give me another test," Carl Goldman said in a video interview. "I'll have to go through three tests in a row, 24 hours apart, before I'm declared free of the virus."

Carl and his wife, Jeri, were quarantined aboard a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship in Japan last month. The couple was diverted to Nebraska after Carl became ill and came down with a fever two hours into the flight to Travis Air Force Base in Northern California.

The Goldmans were among some 380 Americans who boarded a flight on Feb. 16 from Tokyo, where the passengers were quarantined on the Diamond Princess for nearly two weeks.

Goldman, who owns a local radio station in Santa Clarita, said he's able to work remotely using his laptop.

Jeri is expected to return back to Southern California Monday.
