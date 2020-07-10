Andres Guardado case: LA County coroner's autopsy report confirms 18-year-old was shot 5 times in the back

According to the report issued by the county's chief medical examiner-coroner, Dr. Jonathan Lucas, all five shots were fatal.
On Wednesday, a law firm representing Guardado's family disclosed the results of an independent autopsy that first revealed the number of times he was struck by gunfire in the back.
That autopsy too found that he was shot five times in the back and that he did not have drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of his death.
An attorney for the deputy who fired his weapon, Miguel Vega, said the shooting was made in self-defense when Guardado reached for a gun on the ground.
