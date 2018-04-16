Fake cosmetics bust: LAPD emphasizes dangers of using counterfeit products

EMBED </>More Videos

Los Angeles police warned about the dangers of using counterfeit cosmetics and urged the public to use common sense when purchasing on the street.

By , Anabel Munoz and ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police warned about the dangers of using counterfeit cosmetics and urged the public to use common sense when purchasing on the street.

At a press conference on Monday, authorities showcased what looked like high-end makeup but was really $700,000 worth of counterfeit cosmetics containing bacteria and feces confiscated from 21 locations in downtown's Fashion District.

The raid was coordinated by the LAPD's piracy unit. They were tipped off by numerous complaints from people duped into buying the fake makeup.
EMBED More News Videos

A LAPD seized $700,000 worth of counterfeit cosmetics after raiding 21 locations in downtown's Fashion District, a police spokesman said.


"The dangers of counterfeit goods goes well beyond mere financial harm and theft. Many of those goods are not properly screened, tested or regulated, which in turn can jeopardize the safety of our citizens," said LAPD Capt. Marc Reina.

The bust in Santee Alley netted makeup similar to such popular brands as Urban Decay, NARS, MAC, Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner, and others.

"The content of those cosmetics is not what people think it is. When it's tested, they find high levels of bacteria, lead and in some cases animal feces," Reina added.

The products look almost identical to high-quality eyeshadow, lipstick, and mascara but, authorities say, their prices should have raised eyebrows.

Reina said one of the easiest ways to identify fake products is to ask, 'Where did you buy it?' and 'How much did it cost?'

"When they use the product, they break out in skin rashes, irritations, things of that nature, so complaints go to the brand owners, which then are reported to the LAPD/FBI task force," Reina said.

Out of the 21 businesses raided and cited, six of the owners were arrested while the rest received cease-and-desist orders.

"When the first Kylie Jenner lip kit came out, I bought it here and it was only eight bucks," Oxnard resident Yaneli Gonzalez said in an interview at the Santee Alley. "I think it's like 18 bucks, the original one. And I didn't like it because the formula was really sticky. It wasn't good, compared to the real one when I bought it."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lapdlos angeles police departmentlipstickcounterfeitLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyDowntown LA
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
$700,000 worth of fake cosmetics seized by LAPD in Fashion District
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News