Costa Mesa Motel 6 scheduled to be long-term, affordable housing this fall

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- A former Motel 6 in Costa Mesa on Newport Boulevard will be an affordable housing building in the fall.

"It's great that I live in a city that supports the type of work we do and finds the real important need to try to get people off the streets and also prevent people for going on the streets," said Kyle Paine, the president of Community Development Partner, which is the lead developer behind the project.

Paine applauded the County of Orange and city for working with the state's Home Key Project and the nonprofit Mercy House to provide long-term housing for at least 87 people.

Paine described the 350-square-foot studios, which originally had a bathroom, a closet, and a living area. He said the closets have since been converted into kitchenettes.

Thirty units will go to homeless veterans while 10 others will be for people at-risk of becoming homeless or those eligible for help under the Mental Health Services Act.

The second phase, scheduled to start in early 2024, will be 46 units for low-income seniors who earn no more than 50% of the area median income. Their rent is expected at up to $1,186.

The CEO of Mercy House, Larry Haynes, said his staff will be on-site, providing case management for residents, connecting them to the right county and VA resources.

Haynes said past housing projects with a 97% retention rate one year after residents moved in showed housing works.

"What we find is, people stop using the emergency rooms as frequently," said Haynes. "What we find is if a person had an active addiction, we find usage going way down. It leads to clarity of mind. It leads to a healthier body. It leads to therefore, the ability to make better and better and better decisions."

Rent is income-based, so some who qualify may be live there free of cost. Leasing information will be available through the county, city and property manager, FPI.