Scuffle overshadows LA councilman's proposal to ban homeless camps near schools

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has signed an ordinance to restrict the homeless from camping on sidewalks and many public places throughout the city.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A scuffle broke out Monday at a Los Angeles city council member's event to propose banning sidewalk homeless encampments around public schools.Councilman Joe Buscaino is proposing to ban the encampments near schools as part of a new city ordinance which restricts camping in many public areas of the city.That ordinance takes effect Sept. 3, modifying the city's anti-camping law to prohibit sitting, sleeping, lying or storing personal property in a variety of public spaces, including blocking the right of way.Buscaino announced his resolution Monday morning at Larchmont Charter School, as opponents of the ordinance chanted over the mayoral candidate and stood behind him with signs that read "Housekeys Not Handcuffs" and "Services Not Sweeps."Buscaino's communications director Branimir Kvartuc got into a brief spat with protesters after he grabbed a woman's sign, prompting the councilman to intervene and tell him to "back off."Kvartuc said his intention was to move the sign so it wasn't blocking Buscaino's face during the news conference, but he said the woman jerked back when he grabbed it and the sign broke. The confrontation ended the news conference and the councilman left the podium.Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, who chairs the Homelessness and Poverty Committee, spoke out against Buscaino's plan via Twitter after the news conference."There is a right way and a wrong way to address unsheltered homelessness in our city. (Councilman) Buscaino's approach is the wrong way," he said. "The right way would help people actually transition from the streets to housing, instead of displacing them from one neighborhood to the other."