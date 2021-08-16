Politics

Scuffle overshadows LA councilman's proposal to ban homeless camps near schools

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

LA councilman proposes to ban homeless camps near schools

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A scuffle broke out Monday at a Los Angeles city council member's event to propose banning sidewalk homeless encampments around public schools.

Councilman Joe Buscaino is proposing to ban the encampments near schools as part of a new city ordinance which restricts camping in many public areas of the city.

That ordinance takes effect Sept. 3, modifying the city's anti-camping law to prohibit sitting, sleeping, lying or storing personal property in a variety of public spaces, including blocking the right of way.

Mayor Garcetti signs plan to restrict homeless encampments on sidewalks, other public spaces
EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has signed an ordinance to restrict the homeless from camping on sidewalks and many public places throughout the city.



Buscaino announced his resolution Monday morning at Larchmont Charter School, as opponents of the ordinance chanted over the mayoral candidate and stood behind him with signs that read "Housekeys Not Handcuffs" and "Services Not Sweeps."

Buscaino's communications director Branimir Kvartuc got into a brief spat with protesters after he grabbed a woman's sign, prompting the councilman to intervene and tell him to "back off."

Kvartuc said his intention was to move the sign so it wasn't blocking Buscaino's face during the news conference, but he said the woman jerked back when he grabbed it and the sign broke. The confrontation ended the news conference and the councilman left the podium.

Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, who chairs the Homelessness and Poverty Committee, spoke out against Buscaino's plan via Twitter after the news conference.

"There is a right way and a wrong way to address unsheltered homelessness in our city. (Councilman) Buscaino's approach is the wrong way," he said. "The right way would help people actually transition from the streets to housing, instead of displacing them from one neighborhood to the other."

City News Service contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles city councilhomeless in southern californiahomeless
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LAUSD classes resume, but some students met with long lines
Teen killed, 1 other injured in Riverside street racing crash
VIDEO: Afghans cling to US military plane taking off at Kabul airport
Unvaccinated 18-year-old in ICU battling COVID
US officials say 7 killed in Kabul airport evacuation chaos
Parent knowingly sent COVID-positive child to Reno middle school
LAPD officer punches carjacking suspect handcuffed to gurney: Video
Show More
5 teens struck by vehicle on Mulholland Drive; driver sought
ABC News' 'Superstar' will profile Kobe Bryant
Newsom ratchets up attacks on opponents in SJ campaign stop
Biden to address nation on deadly chaos in Afghanistan
4 months after move from CA, family still waiting for belongings
More TOP STORIES News