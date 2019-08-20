u.s. & world

French couple could face jail time for taking sand from Sardinia beach

ROME -- A French couple faces up to six years in jail for taking around 40 kg of white sand from a beach on the Italian island of Sardinia.

Italian finance police said Tuesday they discovered the sand from a Chia beach stashed in 14 plastic bottles in the couple's SUV during a check as it boarded a ferry Aug. 15 from Sardinia to France.

The couple told police they didn't know it was against the law to take the island's famed sand, which is protected as a public good. If found guilty, they face one to six years in jail for aggravated theft.

It's not clear when a trial may be held.

Italian finance police say the sand theft was one of the bigger revealed during a recent crackdown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beachestheftitalyu.s. & worldeurope
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Armed intruder reported on Louisiana State campus, officials say
New tool allows you to 'turn off' Facebook tracking, see data collected
US airlines expect record crowds over Labor Day weekend
Elton John slams criticism of Harry, Meghan over private jet use
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial held for CHP officer killed on duty in Riverside
Surveillance video released of suspect sought in fatal CSUF stabbing
Majority of 405 Fwy shut down in Long Beach after big rig crash
Video: Garden Grove students give Nazi salute, sing Nazi song
Charges dismissed against man accused of stealing Oscar
West Nile virus newly detected in 4 SoCal communities
Police kill armed man who held bus hostage in Brazil
Show More
Chase ends in standoff on 210 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga
Search on for inmate who escaped a Los Angeles reentry program
First day of school for 600K LAUSD students
Metrolink train fatally strikes person on tracks in Sylmar
3 in custody following shooting on freeway in DTLA
More TOP STORIES News