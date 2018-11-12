Couple ignores Woolsey Fire evacuation orders, save neighbors' Malibu homes from burning

Neighbors are thanking a couple who ignored evacuation orders for saving their Malibu homes.

By ABC7.com staff
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
Neighbors are thanking a couple who ignored evacuation orders for saving their homes.

Deanne and Everett Rollins said they were determined to save their Malibu home and realized they would have to save the surrounding houses as well.

The couple said they stayed up all night putting out hot spots using only shovels after their water supply ran out.

"We did a whole lot less than what other people did," Deanne Rollin said. "And people care about this community, and yes, we were ordered to evacuate, but if we had evacuated we wouldn't be standing here right now."

The couple said they feel for their neighbors whose homes they weren't able to save.

The Woolsey Fire has burned more than 85,000 acres as of Sunday.
