Health & Fitness

Los Angeles County seeing COVID-19 death every 8 minutes

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New tragic records continue to be set in Los Angeles County and throughout the state of California for deaths and hospitalizations from COVID-19.

A person in Los Angeles County now dies every eight minutes from the coronavirus, according to health officials.

In December, the figure was every 10 minutes.



And the state of California for the first time reported a record of 1,042 deaths over a two-day period, while the nation as a whole for the first time reported more than 4,000 deaths in a single 24-hour period.

In Los Angeles County, another 258 deaths were reported Wednesday.

Much of the current surge started in early November after Halloween and was then accelerated by gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday. Now officials are expecting what they have called a surge-upon-a-surge in January following the winter holiday season, in which millions of Americans traveled and far-too-many gathered together in a single place.

Officials say Los Angeles County is seeing a rate of new daily cases that is nearly double what was seen in December.

Mayor Eric Garcetti again repeated warnings about avoiding gatherings and wearing masks.

"Know that every decision you make affects an emergency room doctor," Garcetti said. "Don't put her or him in the position of having to choose between life and death for one of our neighbors."

The mayor is asking other states to send doctors and nurses to help in Southern California, considered one of the nation's hardest-hit areas right now during the pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countylos angelescaliforniasouthern californiacoronavirus deathscoronaviruscoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump condemns Capitol riot, says transition with Biden will be orderly
EMT spent 17 hours with patient in ambulance amid hospital backup
Mom killed in front of 3-year-old daughter in Pacoima
Trump mulling self-pardon, sources say
These 7 California Republicans voted to object election results
Ted Cruz tells why he still opposed Biden win in exclusive interview
Pelosi, Schumer call for Trump's removal via 25th Amendment
Show More
Woman fatally shot in US Capitol was from San Diego
Capitol Police rejected offers of help to quell mob, chief resigning
CA sees 2-day record of coronavirus deaths
Hearing loss a new, rare side effect of COVID-19
Trump supporters, counter-protesters rally in Beverly Hills
More TOP STORIES News