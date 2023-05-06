Coyote sneaks into family's Woodland Hills home through unexpected entrance: their doggie door

She said her brother was sleeping when he suddenly heard their doggie door open. Then he found himself face to face with a coyote!

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A family in Woodland Hills woke up to an unexpected visitor who managed to get into their home through a doggie door: a coyote!

Mia Shoshan said it happened at 4 a.m. Friday at their home in the Valley Circle area.

She said her brother was sleeping when he suddenly heard their doggie door open.

Their French bulldog - Bella - was with him and their Pomeranian was sleeping with their mom.

"He wondered who opened the doggie door," said Mia. "Our cat Lily started meowing and screaming, she was terrified and calling for us to help."

Home surveillance video shows the coyote sneaking in and roaming the home for a bit.

The brother got out and locked eyes with the coyote, which eventually scared it off.

"As soon as the coyote saw him, he ran right back out the doggie door and left," said Mia. "No one and no pet was harmed thank God."