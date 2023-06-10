2 pedestrians critically injured when pickup truck jumps curb, slams into bus stop in downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two pedestrians were critically injured Saturday morning when a large pickup truck jumped a curb, slammed into a bus stop and then flattened a fence in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. in the 900 block of South San Pedro Street, near the L.A. Flower District, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Several parked vehicles were also struck.

The victims, a 14-year-old girl and a 50-year-old woman, had been waiting for a bus at the time of the collision, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Both were transported to a hospital.

The driver suffered a medical emergency before the crash, the LAPD said. No citation or arrest was announced.

Whether was injured in the collision was unclear.