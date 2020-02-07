Crews put out fire at Disneyland after small blaze erupts

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Crews put out a small blaze that erupted at Disneyland Thursday evening, fire officials said.

The blaze was reported just after 6 p.m., according to the Anaheim Fire and Rescue Department.

Officials said firefighters who responded to the scene put out the blaze before additional units arrived.

The blaze may have happened in a vegetation area of the park, officials said.

The park was not closed.

No injuries or damage was reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
anaheimfiredisneyland
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe and Gianna Bryant to be honored at memorial service
Evacuation orders lifted after Riverside brush fire burns 70 acres
Bell Gardens PD looking for suspect after shooting
Coronavirus: Whistleblower doctor in China has died
Body recovered after boat found empty at Lake Palmdale
2 cockatoos, worth $2,000 each, stolen from Palmdale store
Director Spike Lee helps Cadillac premiere the newest Escalade
Show More
Garcetti recall effort ends after organizers fall short in required signatures
Funeral services announced for helicopter crash victim Christina Mauser
Lakewood boy, 8, helps finds missing man with Alzheimer's
ICE agent shoots man in face during deportation fight
Matthew McConaughey's Just Keep Livin program helping CA teens
More TOP STORIES News