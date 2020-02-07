Crews put out fire at Disneyland after small blaze erupts

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Crews put out a small blaze that erupted at Disneyland Thursday evening, fire officials said.
The blaze was reported just after 6 p.m., according to the Anaheim Fire and Rescue Department.
Officials said firefighters who responded to the scene put out the blaze before additional units arrived.
The blaze may have happened in a vegetation area of the park, officials said.
The park was not closed.
No injuries or damage was reported.
