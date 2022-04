LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Princess Cruise ship returned to Los Angeles this week after an unknown number of passengers tested positive for COVID-19.The Grand Princess was on a 15-day cruise to Hawaii. The ship arrived back in L.A., and is now on its way to Vancouver.The cruise line says people who tested positive were quarantined and received medical care.It's unclear how many cases were detected on the ship, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the number reached "orange status," meaning .3% of passengers or crew tested positive.More than 95% of passengers and all the crew members are vaccinated.