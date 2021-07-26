Demonstrators in Los Angeles are showing support for Cuba

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- More Angelenos are standing in solidarity with Cubans at a rally in Carson Sunday.Local Cuban Americans and other supporters continue in a nationwide movement demanding more action from the U.S. government after President Joe Biden announced it would revive travel and make it easier to send money to relatives in the island country. However, that hasn't happened, and the president has issued a crackdown on demonstrators demanding better food and healthcare.Protesters say it's important U.S. residents help Cubans in need during the battle against COVID-19. Unfortunately, due to the blockade and sanctions, very little help has come.Local activists have gathered on the last Sunday of every month since January demanding the U.S. government take action and end the blockade between the two countries.