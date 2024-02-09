Students learn life skills through the kitchen in new culinary science class

Diamond Bar High School launched a new culinary science class as part of its college readiness program. Students learn skills for both the kitchen, and for life.

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Diamond Bar High School launched a new career readiness program this year: the culinary science class.

"It's pretty exciting. I really like cooking so I was excited to do this," said Lily Mellem, a junior in the class.

This week, the class cooked super bowl favorites, jalapeno poppers and cowboy caviar.

"What we're doing is quick easy snacks that fit with hosting parties. Things that you can make in bulk. Things that you can make to cater to a bunch a people," said senior Mike Chang.

After one semester of going through the program, some students said they picked up new kitchen skills. Some are taking those skills out of the classroom and into their homes. Many of those skills can also be applied to daily life.

"It's impacted me with my time management skills. Because this class since our periods are so short we have to get a lot of things done at once," said Mellem.

"I actually hosted a party with a few of my friends for Christmas. We all cooked together," said Chang. "It probably wouldn't have happened if it weren't for this class."

School officials said they were able to launch this new class with new industrial kitchen equipment thanks to a state grant. While students do pick up new skills in the kitchen, they also explore the science behind cooking. Some said this class has helped prepare for future careers.

"I've always wanted to study culinary a little bit. I think that being able to cook and provide for yourself is one of the pleasures of life. I really enjoy food myself. I think this just further cemented this in my life," said Chang.