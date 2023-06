Police in Culver City are trying to track down a bicyclist who was caught on video firing a gun into the air.

Police searching for bicyclist seen shooting into air in Culver City

This happened around 5 p.m. last Wednesday, in the Lindberg Park area.

Officers say they recovered several 9 mm casings.

It's not easy to see his face as he passes, but police say he also had tattoos on his hand.