Arrest made in sexual assault of 12-year-old girl during break-in at Culver City home

A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a family's home in the Blair Hills area of Culver City in December and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl, police said.

A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a family's home in the Blair Hills area of Culver City in December and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl, police said.

A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a family's home in the Blair Hills area of Culver City in December and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl, police said.

A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a family's home in the Blair Hills area of Culver City in December and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl, police said.

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a family's home in the Blair Hills area of Culver City in December and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl, police announced Friday.

Marcos Maldonado, 35, was on a bus that was on the 5 Freeway and heading to Bakersfield when he taken into custody on Thursday, Culver City Police Chief Jason Sims said at a morning news conference.

He was booked on suspicion of sexual assault and was being held on $1.2 million bail, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department jail records.

Culver City police said officers responded around 7:45 a.m. Dec. 2 to the home on a report of a sexual assault that occurred between 2 and 3 a.m. The suspect had remained in the home until about 7 a.m., police said.

Police are searching for a suspect who they say broke into a Culver City home and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl.

Responding officers canvassed the area for evidence but were unable to locate the suspect. Investigators did obtain surveillance video from the area showing the suspect leaving the area after the assault.

Investigators released images from that footage at the time, as well as Maldonado's booking photo after he was arrested.

City News Service contributed to this report.