1 killed, 2 injured in OC crash involving Amazon delivery truck and Camaro

CYPRESS, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and two others were injured Sunday in a crash involving an Amazon delivery truck and a Camaro in the city of Cypress.

It happened around 7:21 p.m. when the two vehicles crashed near the intersection of Holder Street and Katella Avenue.

Police said a passenger who was in the Camaro died at the scene.

The driver of the Camaro along with the driver of the Amazon truck were both taken to local trauma centers. Their conditions are unknown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.