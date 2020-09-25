DA declines to file charges against KPCC reporter arrested by deputies

Huang was covering the ambush shooting of two sheriff's deputies in Compton on Sept. 12, and a press conference outside a Lynwood hospital where the deputies were being treated.
A small group of anti-police protesters showed up outside the hospital, one shouting "I hope they die."
Huang was trying to cover the protest, but deputies pinned her to the ground and arrested her.
The sheriff's department claimed Huang didn't identify herself as a journalist - but video from the scene shows she did. The video also shows her wearing a press credential. The department also says she got too close to the confrontation between the deputies and protesters.
Huang said she identified herself as a reporter and was complying with deputies' orders, but was still arrested and detained for five hours for obstructing a peace officer.
"When she got that close that the deputies could physically grab her, she was way too close. Her place, like any good reporter, is to keep a safe distance and not become part of the story," Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.
The DA's office says there is insufficient evidence to show that Huang broke the law.
The county Inspector General is also investigating the case.