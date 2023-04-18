3 is back: Damar Hamlin 'fully cleared' to play again with Buffalo Bills

In an interview with "GMA's" Michael Strahan, Damar Hamlin opens up about his recovery after going into cardiac arrest during a football game six weeks ago.

BUFFALO, New York -- Damar Hamlin is ready to hit the gridiron again.

Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane told reporters on Tuesday that Hamlin has seen three specialists and all have declared him "fully cleared."

(Video in media player is from GMA interview with Damar Hamlin)

The safety is working out and preparing to play.

The team posted to Twitter that they were happy to have #3 back.

Coach Sean McDermott held a media availability on the future of the team.

There has been an outpouring of support for the 24-year-old after his terrifying collapse during a game against the Cincinatti Bengals last season.

Terrified teammates and fans watched as emergency workers shocked him back to life using a defibrillator and performed CPR.

Hamlin was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and remained in critical condition in the intensive care unit for several days, three of which were spent on a ventilator.

However, day by day, his condition improved and four days after his cardiac arrest episode, he woke up and was able to communicate with family and teammates.

Hamlin said he remembers waking up and seeing his parents and friends, who were having conversations around him. But he mostly remembers the first question he asked via writing: "Did we win?"

Doctors replied, "Yes. You won the game of life," he said.

Now, he can get back to winning on the football field as he continues his outreach work which is booming.