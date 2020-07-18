'Dangerous' sex offender moves out of Orange County after public safety warnings

Cary Jay Smith, 59, was released from a state hospital this week, triggering warnings from Orange County law enforcement officials to county residents. Smith had formerly lived in Costa Mesa and was expected to move back to Orange County.
As soon as officials in the city of Orange learned he had checked into an adult residential facility there, police officers warned the administrator of the facility about him and set up a surveillance detail.
The Orange Police Department declared "We will do everything we can to have Cary Smith relocated."
Then word came in late Friday night that Smith had already moved out of the facility. The Orange police said he was no longer living in the facility and will be living in another county. They did not identify the county, but said officials there had been notified.
In 1985, Smith pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor sexual offense involving a child and had to register as a sex offender, but that requirement was removed in 2005.
In 1999, he was admitted to Patton State Hospital in San Bernardino back in 1999. His wife had provided a psychiatrist with a letter in which Smith described sex acts he wanted to perform on a 7-year-old boy who lived in their Costa Mesa neighborhood.
Since then, Smith has been held under the state's Welfare and Institutions Code after a series of civil trials determined that he "demonstrated danger of inflicting substantial physical harm" to children, according to a press release from officials. Every six months, he gets a new trial to prove that he no longer poses a danger to society. Psychologists have testified over the years he poses an imminent danger to society.
The Orange County District Attorney's Office in 2002 filed 20 felony counts of lewd and lascivious act with a minor against him, but the charges were dismissed because of the statute of limitations.
Smith was freed Tuesday after the Coalinga State Hospital did not renew the hold against him.
The Orange Police Department says Smith checked into an adult residential facility in the area of Tustin Street and Chapman Avenue, based on a recommendation from the Orange County Health Care Agency.
Orange police say officers spoke to the facility's administrator and provided information about Smith, but he was still accepted into the facility.
The Orange Police Department said it had established a surveillance detail to monitor Smith and will continue efforts to have him relocated.
The department also issued a warning to residents about trying to confront Smith. They noted that is not wanted for a crime and is not on probation or parole and is not registered as a sex offender.
Officials say Smith has repeatedly testified that he fantasizes about raping and killing young boys. Smith claims he has killed three boys and molested another 200.
It does not appear those claims have ever been substantiated.
"He prefers to go by the name Mr. RTK, which stands for rape, torture, kill," County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement warning county residents about his release.
Spitzer and Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Michelle Steel urged Gov. Gavin Newsom to intervene and reinstate the requirement that Smith register as a sex offender.