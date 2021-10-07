hollywood walk of fame

James Bond star Daniel Craig gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

It's next to the star of the late Roger Moore, who portrayed Bond in seven films between 1973 and 1985.
HOLLYWOOD (CNS) -- A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring Daniel Craig was unveiled Thursday night, two days before the release of his fifth and final James Bond film, "No Time to Die.''

"I never thought I'd never hear myself saying that, but it is an absolute honor to be walked all over in Hollywood,'' Craig said during the 6:30 p.m. ceremony at 7007 Hollywood Blvd., near La Brea Ave. "If happiness was measured by the company we keep then me being on this pavement surrounded by all of these legends makes me a very, very, very happy man.''

The location was chosen because of its address, according to Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

It is next to the star of the late Roger Moore, who portrayed Bond in seven films between 1973 and 1985.

The star is the 2,704th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars.

Craig was preceded in speaking by "No Time to Die'' producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, Rami Malek, who portrays terrorist leader Lyutsifer Safin in "No Time to Die,'' and Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell.

