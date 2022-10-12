Danny Elfman merges Oingo Boingo, movie scores and more for new live concert

Danny Elfman merges his musical life in new live concert that celebrates the diversity of his decades of work.

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Danny Elfman is heading back to the stage for a wild show this month at the Hollywood Bowl. The title alone says a lot: "From Boingo to Batman to Big Mess and Beyond!" Elfman is taking the 60-minute show he created for Coachella earlier this year and adding more material for a new version of it. It will be at The Hollywood Bowl for two nights only: October 28th and the 29th.

"This show is the Coachella show doubled, enhanced, and it's loud and it's raucous and it will scare children," laughed Elfman.

Elfman credits his manager with pushing him to do Coachella for years. He wasn't expecting a green light for his show.

"I pitched an idea of a ridiculous concept of old songs, new songs, film stuff in a mosh that made no sense," said Elfman. "And the promoter says, 'Makes no sense. I love it. Okay, let's do it.' It's a really difficult show. There's 50 musicians on stage. You know, it's not like, 'Oh sure, we can just book it anywhere!' I made it as the most difficult, complicated live show that could possibly ever happen."

Elfman says he's had stage fright his whole life...so after his Oingo Boingo days, he never felt the need to return to stage. He has performed at the Bowl many times before for "The Nightmare Before Christmas" shows. But he's spent most of his life making music for the movies, often with director Tim Burton. He started in that world by scoring "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" in 1985. So many notable films followed: "Batman," "Edward Scissorhands," "Beetlejuice," "Good Will Hunting," and "Dumbo."

And now, Elfman is taking us into his visionary world with a band, an orchestra, a choir performing songs from Oingo Boingo, lots of visuals and all sorts of music.

"Coming back and doing this is unexpected. I never thought I would be doing this again," said Elfman. "First, coming doing Jack Skellington on stage and now doing this with an electrical guitar on stage. But it feels good."

Tickets for the October shows are available now.