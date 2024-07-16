It was also the first time in Aguilar's 35-year-career that he performed on a national English broadcast network.

Pepe Aguilar becomes first artist to perform mariachi music on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Mexican singer Pepe Aguilar made history Monday by becoming the first artist to perform mariachi music on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Aguilar performed his song "Mira Quién Lo Dice" on the show's Summer of Mexicana outdoor stage. It was also the first time in Aguilar's 35-year-career that he performed on a national English broadcast network.

The 55-year-old is having an exciting year so far with a tour and new music.

He spoke with On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio in February about the album's inspiration and touring with his family.

"I just thank my lucky stars and feel blessed because of that because I do have fans that have followed me for 30+ years," said Aguilar.

Music superstar Pepe Aguilar is saying thank you to loyal fans with a new tour that kicks off in Anaheim.

Aguilar will wrap up his "Jaripeo Hasta los Huesos" tour this weekend, with Ángela and Leonardo Aguilar's final performances on July 19 in San Jose and on July 20 in Sacramento.