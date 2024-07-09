Taste the Flavors of El Salvador at Pupusa Fest at the LA Coliseum

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- The pupusa, El Salvador's beloved signature dish, has found its place in Southern California and across the United States.

On Sunday, July 14, from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the historic Los Angeles Coliseum will host an exciting event dedicated to this delicious treat.

Vendors at the event will showcase a variety of pupusas, ranging from the traditional Revueltas, filled with cheese and chicharrón, to simpler varieties like De Queso, stuffed solely with cheese, and De Frijoles, packed with flavorful refried beans.

There will also be exotic options, including shrimp and fish-stuffed pupusas.

Beyond the culinary delights, attendees can enjoy a fun-filled day with games for kids and live music performances.

Headlining the entertainment lineup is Oro Solido, the internationally renowned group from the Dominican Republic.

Other musical acts include La Maquina and Espiritu Libe from El Salvador.

Not only that but a special guest, La Tenchi, a stand-up comedian known for jokes that bring laughter to audiences of all backgrounds, will also be part of the festivities.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to try the flavors of El Salvador and enjoy a memorable summer day at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Visit Pupusa Festival to buy your tickets!