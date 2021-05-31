star wars

Darth Vader home hits the market for $4.3M

EMBED <>More Videos

Darth Vader home hits the market for $4.3 million

HOUSTON, Texas -- Star Wars fans will definitely want to take a look at this home being sold in Texas.

Known as the Darth Vader house, this 7,000 square foot masterpiece has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and a four-car attached garage on an 18,000 square foot corner lot, which is Galactic Empire-sized for its location in Houston.

The property, listed Thursday by Wade Knight with Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty, was built in 1992.

RELATED | Disney shares first look at its 'real' lightsaber coming to Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel
EMBED More News Videos

In honor of Star Wars Day, Disney revealed its "real" lightsaber and gave fans a look at the new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel coming to Walt Disney World.



There's no coming to the dark side with this home, as it boasts ample closets, massive windows and lots of living space.

The Darth Vader home could be yours for the asking price of $4.3 million.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatehoustonreal estate developmenthomestar warshousing marketreal estatehomeowners
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STAR WARS
Here's when you can stream Disney's new Star Wars series
Disney+ Hallowstream 2021: See the full lineup
'Mandalorian' reveals the tricks that brought Luke Skywalker back
Disney teases fully-immersive Star Wars-themed hotel
TOP STORIES
Grab your vaccine card! LA County mandate goes into effect tonight
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
LASD searching for man suspected of fatally shooting brother
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
New OC Museum of Art to offer free admission
More TOP STORIES News