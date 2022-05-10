Hearing scheduled Tuesday for man accused of attacking Dave Chappelle on stage at Hollywood Bowl

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11824511" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Isaiah Lee, the suspect in the on-stage attack on Dave Chappelle, was ordered to stay away from the comedian and the Hollywood Bowl as he entered a not-guilty plea on Friday.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11821779" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The armed man who is accused of attacking Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl is now facing several misdemeanor charges related to the incident.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A hearing is scheduled on Tuesday for the man accused of attacking Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl on May 3.Isaiah Lee has been identified as the man seen on video rushing the stage as Chappelle performed as part of the "Netflix Is a Joke" comedy festival. He tackled the comedian before security swooped in, rushed him to the side of the stage and subdued him.The Los Angeles City Attorney's office charged Lee with four misdemeanor counts after the district attorney's office declined to charge him with a felony.Police say Lee was carrying a replica handgun with a large blade that folded out like a pocket knife. It did not appear he used the knife in the attack.A Los Angeles judge has declined a bid to reduce bail for Lee. An attorney for Lee asked that he be released on his own recognizance, but the request was denied. Lee remains jailed in lieu of $30,000 bail.If released, he will have to stay away from Chappelle and the Hollywood Bowl.A Los Angeles judge ordered Lee to stay at least 100 yards away from Chappelle and the venue where the attack occurred when he entered a not-guilty plea on Friday.