LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Japanese government honored ABC7 anchor David Ono with one of its highest awards: the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette.The presentation took place Friday afternoon at the official residence of the Consul General of Japan in Los Angeles.David was honored for his decades of commitment telling the stories of Japan and Japanese Americans.Those stories include the devastating tsunami in Japan and the incarceration of innocent Japanese Americans during World War II From everyone at ABC7, congratulations David!