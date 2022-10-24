Day of the Dead celebrations to take place at Boyle Heights nonprofit

Their yearly procession from Mariachi Plaza to the nonprofit's site will take place on Nov. 5.

For nearly half a century, a nonprofit called Self Help Graphics and Art in Boyle Heights has been organizing events in honor of the Day of the Dead.

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Nonprofit Self Help Graphics and Art in Boyle Heights is preparing for two main events in honor of Día de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.

The first one takes place on the actual Day of the Dead, which is Nov. 2, and centers around Noche de Ofrenda, or Night of Offering. Community members like Ofelia Esparza will be presenting altars they made with the community.

"For me, Noche de Ofrenda is the essence of the celebration of Día de Muertos. It highlights the ofrenda, but the significance of the ofrenda, of honoring our loved ones," Esparza said.

The nonprofit will also have a second event which will take place on Nov. 5. This celebration will be more lively and filled with live music, an art market, altars, food vendors and much more. The event also includes a procession that will start at Mariachi Plaza and end at the nonprofit's site, where the rest of the celebration will take place.

"As we have done for almost 50 years, the Day of the Dead celebration is about community, honoring tradition, honoring the loved ones, but it's also filled with music vendors and as well as food which brings everyone together," said Marvella Muro, director of artistic programs and education at Self Help Graphics and Art.

The nonprofit also has a new exhibit in its gallery in honor of the Day of the Dead. The exhibit is called Canciones de Ti, or Songs About You.

"Canciones de Ti gives us a sense of connection to our ancestors through music. It's a celebratory exhibition that invited all of the artists, 26 artists to highlight a memory or individual through a specific song," Muro said.

