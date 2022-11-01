Art installation at Grand Park celebrates Día de los Muertos

As this is the first Día de los Muertos since the passing of legendary Dodger's broadcaster Vin Scully, fans constructed a beautiful tribute to him at Grand Park.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More than 20 ofrendas, or altars, are set up at Grand Park for an art installation in celebration of Día de los Muertos. The altars feature pictures of family members and loved ones who have passed away, but there's also one that honors the late great Vin Scully.

As this is the first Día de los Muertos since the passing of the legendary Dodger's broadcaster, fans constructed a beautiful tribute to him at Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles.

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a traditional Mexican cultural holiday celebrated every Nov. 1 and 2 and Grand Park has been paying tribute to the tradition for the last 10 years.

"Día de los Muertos is something very important to the park because it's a great example of how art and culture come together and through that many people in the community communicate and connect that way," said Cristina Lucio, the associate program director at Grand Park.

The holiday is centuries old and filled with rich symbolism and celebrated with altars covered with gifts, food and meaningful items for loved ones that have passed away. Miguel Jiminez at La Monarca Bakery said his favorite part of the holiday is remembering his loved ones and the delicious pan de muerto sweet bread.

"It's good," said Jiminez. "Just being able to have a form of remembrance like with our deceased connected with the bread."

The holiday is a time for the living to remember and honor their dearly departed and celebrate them. It's believed that during the holiday is you can commune with your deceased loved ones.

"Not only is it a special day for some different cultures but it's a way of remembrance and I think not just remembering the culture but remember the people who were involved with other people and cultures," said Steve Reyes, a visitor of the art installation in Grand Park.

The holiday is constantly evolving. Consuelo G. Flores, curator of the art exhibit at Grand Park, said she's glad to share this with her community.

"I wanted to make sure that our community had an opportunity, the Los Angeles community had an opportunity to find healing, to find a reason to celebrate, to take in the beauty of all that we have to offer as a culture," Flores said.

The art installation Grand Park is free and open to the public and will be up until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

