Daycare worker intentionally dropped 11-month-old on head, deputies say

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. -- Authorities in North Carolina are investigating reports that a daycare worker intentionally dropped a baby on his head.

The incident happened on June 10 at the Childcare Network Daycare, according to the Onslow County Sheriff's Department.

ABC affiliate WCTI reports staffers called officials, saying an 11-month-old boy in their care was taken to the hospital following a medical emergency.

It was later determined that 23-year-old Bethan Pringle purposefully dropped the baby.

RELATED: Daycare worker seen on video hitting, shaking kids charged with child abuse

The boy suffered head trauma but is expected to recover.

Pringle was arrested on Wednesday and charged with felony child abuse causing serious injury.

She was booked under a $100,000 bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncchild abusecrimebabydaycare
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News