3 suspects to be arraigned in series of daytime robberies, including violent Rowland Heights attack

Three suspects are expected to be arraigned Thursday after they were charged in a series of daytime robberies - including an attack that was caught on video.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three suspects are expected to be arraigned Thursday after they were charged in a series of daytime robberies - including an attack that was caught on video.

Dangelo Thomas, 25, and Demoryie Watts, 21, were charged in the robberies that allegedly targeted people with expensive watches, jewelry and cash.

The two are set to be arraigned in a Pomona courtroom on robbery and elder abuse charges stemming from a series of crimes, including an attack on July 9 that was caught on video.

The footage shows a 64-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman getting attacked in the parking lot of a 99 Ranch Market in the Rowland Heights. Authorities said the man was pistol-whipped as he and the woman were loading groceries into their vehicle.

READ MORE | Violent robbery at Rowland Heights market caught on video

"These were brazen robberies -- all of which occurred during the day and they're very troubling to all of us,'' said Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón. "The victims in these cases were targeted because they were wearing expensive jewelry, carrying designer items and ... large amounts of cash.''

The suspects attacked the pair and took the man's Rolex watch before taking off, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Similar crimes allegedly involving one or both of the defendants occurred in Glendale, Rosemead, La Puente, Temple City and Fullerton, in which items including Rolex watches, jewelry, a designer purse and cash were taken, according to Gascón.

The majority of the alleged victims are from the Asian-American community, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Thomas is charged with 12 counts of second-degree robbery and three counts of elder abuse stemming from the alleged crime spree, while Watts is charged with six counts of second-degree robbery and one count of elder abuse, according to the DA's office.

The two -- who were arrested last month -- are also facing firearm use allegations.

A third man, 21-year-old Eric Burham, is facing one count of second-degree robbery involving an alleged May 11 attack with Thomas and Watts on a 35-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man in Glendale, in which cash and various items were taken, the DA's office said.

Gascón said there is an "ongoing investigation'' into the alleged crime spree, noting that "a lot of work is still pending'' and that there may be additional charges filed in the future.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.