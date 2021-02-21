Authorities seeking public's help in deadly hit-and-run crash caught on camera in El Monte

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Surveillance video captured a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead in El Monte.The motorcyclist was struck near Lower Azusa and Peck Roads Saturday night around 7 p.m., according to El Monte police.The man, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and died less than an hour later, authorities said.Surveillance video shows a dark-colored 2014 four-door truck with chrome bumpers turning into the path of the motorcycle before driving off.El Monte police also say there might have been a second car -- a white sedan -- that may have run over the victim.Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact El Monte police.