A man was shot and killed by police after officers responded to calls of a person with a knife in the Pico-Union neighborhood.

Police officers fatally shoot man in Pico-Union after calls of person with knife

PICO-UNION, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was shot and killed by police after officers responded to calls of a person with a knife in the Pico-Union neighborhood.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of New Hampshire Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The department says it received a number of calls of an armed man causing a disturbance.

When they arrived, the suspect was in a church parking lot. Details about what exactly led up to the shooting were not immediately released, but officers opened fire and the man was struck.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died. No officers were hurt.

Police say a large knife was recovered from the scene.