Death of girl found on Hacienda Heights trail ruled a homicide

A sketch shows an unidentified girl whose body was found on a trail in Hacienda Heights on March 5, 2019.

By ABC7.com staff
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- The death of an unidentified girl whose body was found on a trail in Hacienda Heights earlier this week has been ruled a homicide.

Authorities sought help from the public in identifying the girl, releasing a sketch of the victim during a press conference Wednesday. They described the girl as being between the ages of 8 and 13, 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 55 pounds.

An autopsy was performed Thursday. No other details were released.

Her body was partially inside a duffel bag when it was found Tuesday morning by county workers clearing brush in the area. Authorities believe she was dumped sometime Sunday evening.

Anyone who saw a vehicle parked alongside Hacienda Boulevard on Sunday or has information related to the case is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
hacienda heightslos angeles countychild killeddeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Possible DUI suspect narrowly misses traffic in Compton chase
Woman gets $2M after El Monte district found negligent over sex-offender teacher
Man's body found inside trunk of parked car in Stanton
Students look for answers after NoHo arts school closes
Chase comes to crashing end in South LA; suspect in custody
Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts by grand jury
Man sought for sexually assaulting victim in her San Pedro home
Show More
New travel requirements coming for Americans headed to Europe
'Captain Marvel' stars trained hard to become superheroes, otherworldly beings
Father of R. Kelly's girlfriend says he never demanded money from singer
Disney+ to offer entire Disney library, including Disney Vault films
US State Department issues security alert for travel in Mexico
More TOP STORIES News