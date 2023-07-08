Located across the street from the Van Nuys Airport, this tiny sandwich shop is serving up big submarines.

On The Menu: DeFranko's Submarines in Van Nuys has a sub for everyone

VAN NUYS, Calif. (KABC) -- If you plan on stopping by DeFranko's Submarines in Van Nuys, you're in for a treat!

"I make a sandwich that you are happy to pay for. That's what I want," said DeFranko's Owner Dru Alexander, who's owned the shop since the summer of 1974.

She's seen customers grow up and grow old.

"I have had little kids, sat here with their parents, come in, and now, they come in with their kids and their parents," she smiled.

The pastrami is the shop's biggest seller but Alexander's favorite is the steak and cheese. Each sub is topped with tomatoes, onions, and pickles. The bread is great and the ingredients are all fresh and ready to eat.

"You get what you pay for and you get it with love," said Alexander.

The subs come in 3 sizes: $14 for a large, $12 for a small and $8 for a "DeMini-Me," a tiny sub named after the iconic character from the Austin Powers films.

"I put a sign up there "DeMini-Me" and it was a hit because a lot people, old ladies were coming in saying, 'The small is too big, I can't do it,'" said Alexander. "So I thought I've got to bring something in that a single person can come in and eat if they don't want a whole sandwich, because they're pretty big."

Part of DeFranko's popularity is its charm.

It has operated out of the same building for nearly 50 years. It's 180 square feet - just enough for a counter and five stools.

Despite the space, it still gets packed, so there's a patio with tables in the back.

"I have the best customers, I think, in the world. They really are great. They put up with lines and this whole thing but they're good people, and I appreciate the love back," Alexander said.

DeFranko's Submarines is located at 7532 Woodley Ave. in Van Nuys.

It's open six days a week until 5 p.m. and is closed on Sundays.

Thank you Francisco for the submission!