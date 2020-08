EMBED >More News Videos The Democratic Party will convene, sort of, amid a pandemic that has upended the usual pomp-and-circumstance of presidential nominating conventions.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, the only Californian invited to speak at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, joined ABC7 on Monday to discuss the historic event.In the video above, Garcia also discussed the recent passing of his mother and stepfather who died from COVID-19 complications, and what to expect from this year's first-ever, virtual Democratic National Convention.