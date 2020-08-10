Society

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia's stepfather dies from COVID-19 complications

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The stepfather of Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia has died of complications from COVID-19.

On Twitter, Garcia said "We are incredibly saddened to share that my stepfather, Greg O'Donnell, has passed away due to complications from COVID-19. It's a heartbreaking loss for our entire family, especially for my brother Jake."


The mayor's announcement comes weeks after his mother Gaby O'Donnell, died of complications from COVID-19 at 61. His mother was laid to rest on Saturday.

Last month, Garcia tweeted that his mother and stepfather had tested positive for coronavirus. He added that his stepfather was in the hospital on a ventilator.

Garcia said his mother and stepfather were married for 27 years.



Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia's mother dies from COVID-19 complications at 61
Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia's mother has passed away due to complications from COVID-19, he announced Monday.

