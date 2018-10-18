Sheriff's deputy airlifted after being wounded in Adelanto shootout; multiple suspects detained

EMBED </>More Videos

A San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputy was shot and wounded in Adelanto, the agency said. (RMG News)

By and ABC7.com staff
ADELANTO, Calif. (KABC) --
A San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputy was wounded multiple times in a shootout early Thursday morning at an apartment complex in Adelanto, the agency said.

According to sheriff's spokeswoman Cindy Bachman, the deputy was conscious after being airlifted in unknown condition to Colton's Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, where he underwent surgery. His name was not released.

News video from outside the hospital showed the deputy sitting partially upright on a gurney as he was wheeled into the emergency room by colleagues and medical personnel.

Deputies were conducting an unrelated traffic stop about 1 a.m. in the 18000 block of Bellflower Street when they heard gunfire erupt nearby, sheriff's Sgt. Marc Bracco said. The shootout that left one of them wounded happened after they responded to an apartment building, the sergeant said.

Reports that the suspect was barricaded inside the building were not immediately confirmed. A massive law enforcement presence, including a SWAT team, remained at the scene.

Shortly before 7 a.m., authorities announced that several suspects were detained, adding that a search of the building for possible additional suspects was ongoing.

Sheriff's officials are expected to discuss the incident at a news conference at the hospital Thursday morning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man shotshootingAdelantoSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Great California Shakeout: Earthquake drill to test new early warning system
VIDEO: 5 IE high school students arrested after fight breaks out
President Trump threatens Mexico over migrant caravan
Homicide suspect taken into custody after chase, deputy-involved shooting in IE
Dodgers win 5-2 over Brewers, take 3-2 lead in NLCS
Video: Woman abandons 2-year-old boy on stranger's front doorstep
Firefighters suing SoCal Gas over Porter Ranch gas leak
Plywood flies through windshield narrowly missing driver
Show More
OC surgeon, girlfriend plead not guilty in sex assault case
Suspect sought for OC, South LA doughnut shop robberies
Robinson, Plaza star in comedy 'An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn'
SoCal law enforcement convene in IE for training on explosive devices
$1.6 billion renovation underway at LAX
More News