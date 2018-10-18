DEVELOPING: San Bernardino Co. Sheriffs deputies are working to apprehend suspect who shot deputy in Adelanto; deputy is alert at Arrowhead Regional Medical Ctr. | LIVE UPDATE on @ABC7 6am. https://t.co/a8eFAqjJ8p #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/INfCvzMsGS — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) October 18, 2018

Adelanto-deputies inv shots fired from apt. bldg & deputy struck by gunfire. Air trans to hospital; dep is conscious, extent of injuries unk — Cindy Bachman (@SBCSDcbachman) October 18, 2018

A San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputy was wounded multiple times in a shootout early Thursday morning at an apartment complex in Adelanto, the agency said.According to sheriff's spokeswoman Cindy Bachman, the deputy was conscious after being airlifted in unknown condition to Colton's Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, where he underwent surgery. His name was not released.News video from outside the hospital showed the deputy sitting partially upright on a gurney as he was wheeled into the emergency room by colleagues and medical personnel.Deputies were conducting an unrelated traffic stop about 1 a.m. in the 18000 block of Bellflower Street when they heard gunfire erupt nearby, sheriff's Sgt. Marc Bracco said. The shootout that left one of them wounded happened after they responded to an apartment building, the sergeant said.Reports that the suspect was barricaded inside the building were not immediately confirmed. A massive law enforcement presence, including a SWAT team, remained at the scene.Shortly before 7 a.m., authorities announced that several suspects were detained, adding that a search of the building for possible additional suspects was ongoing.Sheriff's officials are expected to discuss the incident at a news conference at the hospital Thursday morning.