Derek Fisher on more women in sports: 'We have to invest more'

During the third annual Sports Power Brunch - which honored some of the most powerful women in sports - the L.A. Sparks head coach says women have always played a key role, but leagues should make them a top priority.
"We have to invest more and we have to be more intentional about making sure that young girls and young women have every opportunity to do whatever they want to do in life the same way that young boys and young men do," he said.
Fisher, a five-time NBA champion player and former head coach of the New York Knicks, is the 12th head coach in Sparks history.
During the brunch event in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, Vanessa Bryant - the widow of NBA star Kobe Bryant -- received the "Be Your Own Champion Award" for her leadership through the Mamba & Mambacita foundations.