At least 3 injured in tour bus crash on 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (KABC) -- At least three people were injured in a bus crash in Diamond Bar Saturday evening.

The crash was reported at 5:17 p.m. on the westbound Pomona Freeway just east of Diamond Bar Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP investigators said multiple vehicles were involved, including a tour bus.

Westbound lanes were shut down about 6 p.m. so bus passengers could get off the freeway, causing a lengthy traffic jam. Lanes 3 and 4 were reopened at 6:16 p.m. and all remaining lanes were reopened at 6:57 p.m.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News from the Citizen app shows the temporary traffic jam as the investigation was underway. A heavy-duty tow truck was summoned to the scene to collect the bus, according to the CHP.

The three victims were rushed to the hospital where they are expected to recover from their injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.