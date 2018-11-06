Diamond Bar man arrested on suspicion of murder days after parents die in house fire

EMBED </>More Videos

A man sought for questioning in connection to the deaths of his parents who died in a house fire in Diamond Bar was taken into custody Monday. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (KABC) --
A 33-year-old man whose parents died in a house fire in Diamond Bar has been arrested days later on suspicion of murder, authorities announced Tuesday.

Ryan Michael Venti was taken into custody at the scene of the crime at about 7:45 p.m. Monday after neighbors spotted him and called 911, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. He was subsequently interviewed by homicide detectives.

"From the condition of the suspect it appears that he has been hiding in the surrounding hills and brush in an attempt to avoid capture," the Sheriff's Department said in a statement. Venti, whom investigators believe has mental health problems, was booked and held on $2,000,000 bail.

The motive has not been determined, authorities said.

RELATED: Homicide investigation underway after 2 people, dog found dead inside Diamond Bar home after fire
EMBED More News Videos

At least two people and a dog were found dead inside a home after a fire in Diamond Bar, and authorities said the incident is now a homicide investigation.


Firefighters received a call about the house fire around 4:44 a.m. Friday in the 3600 block of Crooked Creek Drive. It took crews a little more than 30 minutes to knock down the blaze.

The fire led to the discovery of the bodies of Linda Venti, 66, and John Venti, 75. Sheriff's officials arrived and determined the incident was a homicide.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but authorities said some type of accelerant - possibly gasoline - may have started the blaze.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidedouble homicidehomicide investigationDiamond BarLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Diamond Bar man sought for questioning after parents killed in house fire
2 people, dog found dead in Diamond Bar home after fire
Top Stories
Election Day 2018: Find your polling place, voting hours, sample ballot
Election 2018: California candidates make their final pitches
OC voters could determine control of the House
Elections 2018: Where and when to vote
Search underway for missing 12-year-old East LA boy
Suspected DUI driver crashes into 2 vehicles in Arcadia
Detectives investigate shooting death of man in Westmont
Vigil honors bicyclist killed in Claremont
Show More
3 seniors injured in hit-and-run incident in Westlake District
Idris Elba named People's 2018 'Sexiest Man Alive'
Convicted SoCal killers Andrew Urdiales, Virendra Govin found dead in San Quentin
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminates two couples on 'Country Night'
Costa Mesa fire captain dies after being struck by DUI suspect
More News