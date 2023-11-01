DiGiorno offers Thanksgiving pizza, packing traditional meal into frozen delight

Get ready for a pizza that's true to DiGiorno's promise and most definitely isn't delivery!

The company's thanksgiving pizza is perfect for people who don't feel like cooking for the holiday.

Toppings include the obligatory turkey.

But also sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberries and crispy onions.

The pie even has gravy. Yes, gravy!

If you need some time to think about it, that's o-k.

You can only get it on DiGiorno's website and it's already sold out.

But the company promises it will release more for pre-order every Wednesday until thanksgiving at noon Eastern time.

For more information you can visit shopdigiorno.com.

