Protests continue in South LA over fatal shooting of Dijon Kizzee

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Demonstrators gathered in front of the sheriff's station in South Los Angeles Monday evening as protests continue over the deadly deputy-involved shooting of Dijon Kizzee.Eyewitness News learned sheriff's deputies trying to clear the crowd from the street fired less-than-lethal rounds at some of the demonstrators late at night.It was not immediately known if any arrests were made.Multiple groups spoke out against the shooting of Kizzee at a press conference earlier in the day and criticized the tactics the L.A. County Sheriff's Department used to clear a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters on Saturday.Among those who spoke was Kiana Selina's young daughter, who said how her nose and throat began to hurt when tear gas was deployed during that protest.The protesters then found themselves in a face-off with two men from the neighborhood who told them to get out.The men, Joe Collins, a candidate for Congress and the other Robert Foster, who said he's a cousin of Kizzee, broke up the news conference and asked the protesters to leave."Don't come out here and tear up stuff," said Collins. "We need reform. We don't need people tearing up our communities."Demonstrations were peaceful by day. Sheriff Alex Villanueva turned out to keep an eye on things, and Foster cold be seen talking with the sheriff and shaking hands.Kizzee was shot and killed by deputies Aug. 31 after he was stopped for an alleged vehicle code violation while he was riding a bicycle.After he was stopped, he allegedly tried to run away."Our suspect was holding some items of clothing in his hands, punched one of the officers in the face and dropped the items in his hands," Lt. Brandon Dean said. "The deputies noticed that inside the clothing items that he dropped was a black, semiautomatic handgun, at which time, a deputy-involved shooting occurred."The sheriff's department alleged that Kizzee "made a motion toward the firearm."Protests over Kizzee's death also took place over the weekend.