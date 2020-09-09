LA County Sheriff's Department requests security hold on Dijon Kizzee autopsy

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6399611" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A doorbell video provides the sound of multiple shots ringing out in a deputy-involving shooting in South Los Angeles on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

A team of civil rights attorneys are demanding justice for Dijon Kizzee who was killed by sheriff's deputies in South Los Angeles.

Authorities say Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a Black bicyclist they stopped for a traffic violation after he assaulted a deputy and reached for a firearm that he dropped.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has requested a security hold on Dijon Kizzee's autopsy as protesters continue to hold demonstrations calling for justice in the deadly deputy-involved shooting.The security hold usually means the report won't be released until after law enforcement ends its investigation. Additional information was not immediately released.A protest Tuesday outside the South Los Angeles Sheriff's Station that was declared an unlawful assembly ended with 18 people being arrested, authorities said.The unlawful assembly order was issued about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. No injuries were reported.What the arrests were for and suspect information were not immediately available, Deputy James Nagao said.This was the fourth consecutive night demonstrators gathered outside the station, located at 1310 W. Imperial Highway, to protest the Aug. 31 shooting during a confrontation with deputies near West 109th Place and South Budlong Avenue.Kizzee was shot and killed after he was stopped for an alleged vehicle code violation while he was riding a bicycle.After he was stopped, he allegedly tried to run away."Our suspect was holding some items of clothing in his hands, punched one of the officers in the face and dropped the items in his hands," Lt. Brandon Dean said. "The deputies noticed that inside the clothing items that he dropped was a black, semiautomatic handgun, at which time, a deputy-involved shooting occurred."The sheriff's department alleged that Kizzee "made a motion toward the firearm."Kizzee was struck more than once by the gunfire. He died at the scene.