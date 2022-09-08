Disney+ Day 2022 kicks off with 'Thor: Love and Thunder' streaming premiere; BTS surprise

Look out for plenty of surprise announcements throughout the day!

Ahead of Disney+ Day on Thursday, On The Red Carpet brings you this special sneak peek.

LOS ANGELES -- Disney+ is making dreams come true for the second-annual Disney+ Day!

For those who aren't familiar, Disney+ Day is a celebration of the streaming service, and with it comes a host of content that premiered and became available for subscribers' viewing pleasure -- in addition to special promotions, perks for subscribers and much more.

Expect plenty of surprise announcements throughout the day! Fans found out early Thursday morning that "BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage - LA," a film showcasing the band's live performances at SoFi Stadium in late 2021, is now available to stream. Disney+ also announced that the Star Wars series "Andor" will be released on Sept. 21 with a three-episode premiere, but fans can now catch a sneak peek of the series now.

Anticipated content drops include the streaming premiere of Marvel Studios' "Thor: Love and Thunder," the release of the new live-action "Pinocchio," a behind-the-scenes look at the making of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and much more from all of The Walt Disney Co.'s marquee brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

This year's Disney+ Day leads into D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, in Anaheim, California, Friday through Sunday.

Subscribers can head over to Disney+ now to enjoy all the new content.

And for a limited time only, returning subscribers can get one month of Disney+ for $1.99 here. The offer ends Sept. 19, and terms apply.

Here's everything we expected to drop on the streaming service for Disney+ Day 2022:

"Cars on the Road"

Pixar Animation Studios returns to the world of "Cars" with the all-new original series "Cars on the Road." Episodes follow Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) and his best friend Mater (voiced by Larry the Cable Guy) as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country road trip to meet up with Mater's sister. Along the way, every stop is its own adventure, with outrageous roadside attractions and colorful new characters.

"Dancing with the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances"

This special is a look back on the 20 most memorable dances of 30 seasons of "Dancing with the Stars," chosen by the Pro-Dancers. Hosted by Derek Hough, Kym Johnson, Cheryl Burke and Brandon Armstrong, we'll see them count down to their most unforgettable performance. It all leads up to season 31, premiering live only on Disney+.

"Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory"

The face of a new generation of aspirational adventurers and natural history filmmakers, 29-year-old National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory takes viewers on epic and nail-biting journeys that push into the most spectacular and secretive corners of our wild world. Armed with leading-edge film technology, the Disney+ original series from National Geographic breaks the mold of the traditional natural history program by telling extraordinary, real-life animal stories and taking viewers with him for every beat of the action.

"Frozen Sing-Along and "Frozen 2 Sing-Along"

Disney+ will release new Sing-Along versions of "Frozen" and "Frozen 2." As subscribers watch the Sing-Along version of these films, they will be able to fully immerse themselves in the music with on-screen lyrics. Sing-Along versions of other fan-favorites, including "Moana" and "The Little Mermaid," are now available to stream.

"Growing Up"

Created by Brie Larson and Culture House, "Growing Up" is an innovative hybrid docu-series that explores the challenges, triumphs, and complexities of adolescence through ten compelling coming of age stories. The series uses narrative, experimental, and documentary filmmaking to follow one casted individual, ages 18-22, as they tell their story.

Marvel's newest series drops another episode on Disney+ Day. The series centers on the life of attorney Jennifer Walters, who must learn to navigate her new life after an accident suddenly leaves her with powers she's never before experienced.

Directed by Taika Waititi, "Thor: Love and Thunder" finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced -- a quest for inner peace. Also starring Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, the film follows Thor's harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods.

Marvel Studios' "Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder"

Settle in with the likes of Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, and Tessa Thompson, and as they divulge the secrets behind the creation of "Thor: Love and Thunder." Through in-depth interviews with cast and crew, along with raw, unseen footage from the set and beyond, "Assembled" pulls back the curtain on the God of Thunder's fourth feature film.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return"

Featuring all new behind-the-scenes footage, colorful personal stories and meaningful moments, "Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return" showcases the making of Lucasfilm's original limited series for Disney+, "Obi-Wan Kenobi." This insightful documentary explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the screen -- and Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to their respective roles. Director Deborah Chow, cast and crew reflect on their journey to tell a new story with Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and Princess Leia, while introducing new heroes and villains into the saga along the way.

Academy-Award winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio's guide as well as his "conscience"; Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is "Honest" John; Oscar nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman.

"Remembering"

Where do ideas come from? And where do they go when they're forgotten? These central questions are brought to life in "Remembering", an original short film by Emmy-winning director Elijah Allan-Blitz, starring Oscar winner Brie Larson. With a first of its kind companion Augmented Reality app, where the AR experience is triggered by the film's moving image, select Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. can interact with the story by scanning the TV to extend The World of Imagination into their living room.

"Welcome to the Club": A new short from "The Simpsons"

Heart set on becoming a princess, Lisa Simpson is surprised to learn being bad might be more fun.

"Tierra Incógnita"

"Tierra Incógnita" follows Eric Dalaras, a teenager who discovers a hair-raising world while searching for the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of his parents. Raised by his maternal grandparents, Eric decides to run away from home and go back to his childhood town to find answers where his parents were last seen: the Tierra Incógnita horror theme park.

Follow along for the latest Disney+ Day announcements all day long Thursday, and don't miss "On The Red Carpet at D23 Expo" for an all-access look inside the largest Disney fan event in the world! Check your local listings.

