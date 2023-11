Disney said it plans to offer an option combining Disney+ and Hulu into one app.

Disney to purchase remaining stake in Hulu from Comcast, company announces

The Walt Disney Company announced Wednesday that it will acquire the remaining stake in Hulu from Comcast.

Comcast's subsidiary NBC Universal owns 33% of the companies' shared stake in the streaming app.

